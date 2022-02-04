CHICAGO (CBS) — Video obtained exclusively by CBS 2 shows the shootout involving a security guard outside a Bronzeville liquor store that left a 55-year-old grandmother dead three blocks away.

The security guard, Victor Brown, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of the woman, Bobbye Johnson. Brown is accused of grabbing another security guard’s gun and recklessly firing 20 shots down the street after another man had shot him in the foot during an argument.

Brown, 34, is facing one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon in Johnson’s death. She was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon as she stepped out of the Chase Bank at 3500 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., about four blocks away from the liquor store where Brown was working.

CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reported obtained the video of the shooting exclusively.

Prosecutors said Brown was working security at Wood’s Food and Liquor and Jamaican Jerk King restaurant at 35th Street and Indiana Avenue when he got into an argument with another man, who goes by the nickname “Renegade,” and had been an issue on the block in the past, and had been banned from the store and restaurant.

Surveillance video showed “Renegade” with his hands in his pockets as he argued with Brown, who put both of his fists near the man’s face. Prosecutors said a nurse who was waiting at a nearby bus stop claimed Brown was “acting belligerently” and saw him walk up to the man and threaten him, raising his fists at him, before the man shot Brown in the foot, while the gunman still had his hands in his pockets.

Prosecutors said another security guard at the shop, who had a concealed carry license and a valid FOID card, pulled out his gun and aimed at the shooter, but didn’t fire his weapon because there were too many bystanders around, and the gunman was too far away. However, after Brown fell to the ground, he first pulled out a starter pistol that contained only blanks, and fired in the gunman’s direction, according to prosecutors.

Police and prosecutors said Brown then grabbed the other security guard’s gun, sat up, and fired a total of 20 shots at the gunman while he was more than a block away on a busy street. The nurse who witnessed the shooting told police she screamed at Brown to stop shooting.

The video shows the man identified as Brown earing a black vest as he gets in the other man’s face and throws his fists up. Moments later, the shots through the other man’s coat pockets are seen, at which point Brown goes down and the shooter runs of.

The man identified as Brown then gets to his knees and fires the blanks what prosecutors said was the starter pistol. Then he reaches for another gun and fires at least 20 shots down busy 35th Street.

A stray bullet struck Johnson in the chest as she was about four blocks away outside a Chase Bank at 35th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

CBS 2’s Kostek also spoke to the liquor store owner and one of the employees, who said they called police about 15 minutes before the shooting.

That same surveillance camera caught the scene about 20 minutes before that shooting happened, when here was a big group of people making their way east on 35th street on the sidewalk.

At one point, one big group is seen standing in the middle of 35th Street. One man is seen in that footage with his shirt off and bloody.

The liquor store employee told Kostek she called police, believing that something bad was about to go down. About 20 minutes later, just before the shooting happened, the man who fired the first shot is seen going into the jerk restaurant despite being banned. One employee at the restaurant said that man verbally threatened them, and those employees then called police.

But the surveillance footage shows the first squad car did not arrive until after the shooting happened.

The owner of Bounty TAC Force, which employed Brown, said the guard had just been hired and had worked about 10 shifts. The owner confirmed Brown was the security guard working outside Wood’s Food and Liquor at 35th Street and Indiana Avenue on Tuesday, when he got into a shootout.

Brown has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2005, involving armed robbery and domestic battery. Prosecutors said he also is wanted on arrest warrants in Madison County for speeding and driving on a suspended license, is facing three open speeding cases in DuPage County, and served five years in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery charges in 2010.

His bail was set at $1 million on Friday. He remains hospitalized from his gunshot wound.

The owner of the security company said he did do a background check but did not know Brown had a record.

Police are still looking for the man who fired the first shot.