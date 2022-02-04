CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Board is meeting Friday to set a trial date today for a sergeant accused of misconduct during the botched raid on Anjanette Young‘s home.

In November, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown recommended Sgt. Alex Wolinski be fired, filing disciplinary charges accusing Wolinski of violating several department rules when police raided Young’s home in February 2019, when she was handcuffed while naked for 20 minutes, even though officers were in the wrong home.

Wolinski is accused of breaking the rules forbidding violating any law or ordinance and disrespecting or maltreating any person. He was also accused of bringing discredit to the department and its ability to accomplish its goals, failing to perform duty, in attention to duty, and incompetency and inefficiency in the performance of duty.

According to the disciplinary charges against him, Wolinski failed to intervene as Young was being treated in a disrespectful fashion, and also failed to adhere to rules that require knocking and announcing when executing a search warrant. He also did not show Young a copy of the search warrant, and did not notify or contact a SWAT team supervisor as required, the charges said.

Wolinski’s attorney has said he will be pleading not guilty to the disciplinary charges.

Wolinski could be suspended for up to a year, or fired, if the Police Board finds him guilty of the disciplinary charges.

At least seven other officers also face some sort of discipline for their roles in the botched raid.

The CBS 2 Investigators broke the Anjanette Young story, and have been uncovering wrong police raids for years.