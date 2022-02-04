CHICAGO (CBS) — In Indiana, Crown Point High School’s Jesse Mendez is looking to put the perfect ending on a slightly imperfect prep wrestling career.

CBS 2’s Matt Zahn on Mendez who is in a position to make it four for four.

Jesse Mendez has a simple mindset when he steps on the mat against an opponent.

“Break em. Make em not want to wrestle me ever again,” says Mendez.

That attitude has him on the cusp of history. Mendez is trying to become just the 10th wrestler ever in Indiana history to win four individual state championships.

“I mean it’s pretty special because my childhood coach Alex Tsirtsis was a 4-time state champ, one of the 9. So, at a young age, I wanted to be like him. I wanted to, you know, surpass him if you will,” says Mendez.

It seems like a pretty safe bet Jesse will put his name up on the Crown Point state champions wall a 4th time. In his entire high school career, he’s only lost one match.

“His work and his effort is non-stop. He proudly handled that one loss better than anyone I’ve ever seen. He didn’t cry about it, he accepted it and moved forward,” says Brandon Lorek, Crown Point wrestling coach.

And he keeps moving forward, not letting anything slow him down.

“Every day there’s like that wall where you feel like you can’t go any harder. I wanna push that wall back each and every single day. Whether it’s in the weight room or in the wrestling room I wanna continue to get better.”

Next stop for Mendez after high school is Columbus, Ohio where he’s set to wrestle for Ohio State in college.