CHICAGO (CBS) — It might be a long shot, but Drew Peterson is getting another shot at freedom.
The former Bolingbrook police sergeant is serving almost 40 years in prison for the murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio.
On Monday, he'll have a hearing on his petition to vacate his conviction.
A Will County judge says he found a “gist of a constitutional” claim in Peterson’s hand-written petition to vacate his conviction.
Previous appeals filed by Peterson have failed.
Peterson also has been named as a suspect in the disappearance and presumed death of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, but has not been charged, and her body has never been found.