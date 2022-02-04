Fights, Gunfire, And Frequent Police Calls At Kick-Off's Bar & Grill Fuel Markham Mayor's Call For Midnight Closing Time For All Bars ThereOne south suburban nightclub has been the site of gunfire and fights, and the subject of hundreds of emergency calls. The City of Markham says it has had enough.

U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 900,000; Illinois Alone Has Seen More Than 30,000 DeathsPropelled in part by the especially contagious Omicron variant, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 hit 900,000 on Friday.

Gov. JB Pritzker Touts Plan To Suspend Sales Tax On Groceries“Whether it’s supply chain issues or global oil prices, we can’t pick the ways that the pandemic affects our lives, but what government must do is soften the impact in the ways that we can,” Pritzker said Friday afternoon.

National Wear Red Day Aims To Raise Awareness Of Heart Disease, The Number One Killer Of Women“We are doing this because of the rising cardiovascular death rates in women, particularly younger women under the age of 50, and particularly women of color. And this started before the pandemic, but it has been exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Dr. Noel Bairey Merz medical director of the Barbara Streisand Women's Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.