CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago native turned Hollywood star Jesse Williams took the stage St. Sabina Church Friday night.
Williams engaged the crowd at the church, at 1210 W. 78th Pl. in the Auburn Gresham community. The "Grey's Anatomy" star joined the Rev. Michael Pfleger for a discussion on how his Chicago roots shaped him as an activist.
"We're here now. There's only 24 hours in a day for all of us," Williams said. "What are you doing for yourself and others that's real and measurable?"
Williams appeared as part of the church's annual African American Speaking Series.
Dr. Cornel West is scheduled to take part in the series this coming Sunday.