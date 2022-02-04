Crown Point High School's Jesse Mendez Striving For Fourth State Championship, Becoming The 10th Wrestler In Indiana HistoryIn Indiana, Crown Point High School's Jesse Mendez is looking to put the perfect ending on a slightly imperfect prep wrestling career.

Bulls Commit 17 Turnovers, Lose To RaptorsThe Toronto Raptors beat the Chicago Bulls in overtime on Thursday night.

Chicago Sky Send Diamond DeShields To Phoenix In Three-Team TradeDiamond DeShields will not be back with the Chicago Sky next season.

Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz Faces Backlash After Dismissing Reporters' Questions About Sex Abuse Scandal, Preventing Abuse In The FutureChicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz was facing a backlash Thursday after berating reporters at a townhall event the night before.

Bears Fan Terence Young One Of Five Nominees For Induction To Hall Of FansDiehard Bears fan Terence Young is one of five nominees for the Ford Hall of Fans.

Asked About Kyle Beach Sexual Abuse Scandal And What Blackhawks Are Doing To Prevent Abuse, Rocky Wirtz Tells Reporter, 'That's None Of Your Business'The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday held a townhall-style meeting with top executives, fans, and news media before their final game prior to the All-Star break. When 2010 player and sexual assault victim Kyle Beach’s last name was brought up, things got ugly.