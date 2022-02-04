CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago kids who sign up for a library card at Chicago Public Libraries can get a free signed copy of a new children’s book by a Supreme Court justice.
There will be 14 branches giving away copies of Justice Sonia Sotomayor's new book Friday.
It's called "Just help!" and it's available in both English and Spanish.
To get it the book, kids have to show their library card or sign up for one.