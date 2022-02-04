CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters rescued a man who was walking on the frozen surface of Lake Michigan for more than half an hour on Thursday morning, and apparently didn’t even realize it.
Police and fire officials said the man was spotted walking on the ice on Lake Michigan around 7:20 a.m. near 54th Street, near the Hyde Park neighborhood.
A Chicago Fire Department helicopter and rescue squad responded to the scene, and used an inflatable raft to help bring the man off the ice around 8:10 a.m.
Fire Department officials said the man told them he didn't realize he was walking on the ice over Lake Michigan.
“This rescue went smoothly but the outcome could have easily been a tragedy. Avoid the ice at all costs. No ice is safe!” a Fire Department spokesperson posted on Twitter.
The person on the ice near 5500 S LSD apparently didn't realize he was walking on ice.
