BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Metra BNSF line trains were halted at the Congress Park station in Brookfield during the Friday afternoon rush after someone was hit by a train.
Trains headed both east and west were stalled. Some BNSF trains that were scheduled to depart from Union Station Friday afternoon also will not run.
Metra advised that extensive delays are expected.
Brookfield police asked drivers to avoid the Prairie Avenue Train Crossing after the accident, and said the crossing would be closed “for the foreseeable future.” Police and fire crews were on the scene.
Further details about the incident were not immediately available.
