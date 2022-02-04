CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot in the eye while driving in the Old Irving Park neighborhood Thursday night.
The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. near Grace and Pulaski when two passengers in the car heard a loud pop. The passengers did not realize anything was wrong until the driver went through a red light and hit the side of a building.
The driver's condition is unknown at this time. The passengers were not injured.
No arrests have been made.