CHICAGO (CBS) — An alert for DePaul University students near both the Lincoln Park and Loop campuses.
Police have received several reports of a man approaching women and making vulgar comments before spitting on his victims.
Most of the incidents have taken place on public sidewalks around the campuses.
The offender is described as a White man with long dark hair with some grey that he wears in a bun and has tattoos covering his face, arms, hands, and one on his neck that spells BEAUTE.
If you see the offender you are asked to contact Public Safety at Lincoln Park 773-325-7777, and the Loop 312-362-8400.