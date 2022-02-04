CHICAGO (CBS) — A blue, three-armed giant recently arrived in Ravenswood.

That could be a prompt for a new sci-fi script, but it’s not. There is a new line of public art in the Ravenswood neighborhood, and the brains behind the project told CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas they want to help bolster the economy as well.

The artist behind this sculpture admits Chicago is an imperfect place.

“We have our issues politically,” said artist John Airo.

That is not to mention the weather.

“On days like today, it feels like it’s hard to love this city, because it’s a tough place,” Airo said. “But we love it, and kind of turn a blind eye – kind of what it’s representing.”

That’s why Airo made Blind Love, a sculpture of an otherworldly three-armed creature.

“The three arms represent the three sides of the city,” Airo said.

The creature is covering its eyes and expressing love for its neighbors.

“Break bread with some people, and you realize the greatest people in the world live here,” Airo said. “So that’s why you turn a blind eye to some of the nonsense, because we have each other.”

Now, those great people can see Blind Love on display at Berteau and Ravenswood avenues.

It’s part of a new public art project called the Ravenswood Sculpture Garden. The Ravenswood Community Council, the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce, and Special Service Area #31 are behind the project.

They took submissions from artists across the world and settled on several powerful pieces.

“About half of them were bought and half of them were made for us,” said Amy Czarkowski, the project manager for the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce. “I think there was a really big thirst for public art in this area, because there hasn’t been too many.”

The goal is not to just bolster Ravenswood’s art scene, but to increase foot traffic in the area and boost small businesses.

“We are already home to Malt Row, which is, I think, one of the most condensed areas of breweries in the nation,” Czarkowski said.

Airo lives just up the road in Andersonville.

“It’s like a childhood dream to have a statue like this in public,” he said.

And it’s display to a city Airo loves, despite it’s flaws.

The pieces now in the Ravenswood Sculpture Garden were all installed the last few months. Now, the chamber is planning to add even more art.