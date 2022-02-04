CHICAGO (CBS) — The annual Lunar New Year Parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday in Uptown, and street closures are planned.
Assembly begins at 11 a.m. on Argyle Street between Winthrop Avenue and Broadway. Street closures are planned for the line of the march from the 1100 block of West Argyle Street to Sheridan Road, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.READ MORE: Downstate Judge Issues Order Against Mask Mandate For Illinois Schools; Gov. Pritzker's Office Appeals
The parade continues on Sheridan Road south to Ainslie Street, then west on Ainslie Street to Broadway, and back north on Broadway to Argyle Street where it concludes.READ MORE: Chicago First Alert Weather: Overnight Temperatures Drop To Single Digits
Also this weekend, Elton John will be performing at the United Center for his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. The first show was held on Friday night, and another will be held on Saturday.MORE NEWS: Surveillance Obtained Exclusively By CBS 2 Video Shows Shootout That Killed Grandmother Bobbye Johnson; Security Guard Victor Brown Charged With Murder
Those near the United Center on the Near West Side should expect extra traffic. Traffic control aids will be present.