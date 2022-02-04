CHICAGO (CBS) — Armed robbers continue targeting tow truck drivers in the Washington Heights neighborhood.
Police are warning of five cases — two of them happening on the same block of Lowe.READ MORE: Fights, Gunfire, And Frequent Police Calls At Kick-Off's Bar & Grill Fuel Markham Mayor's Call For Midnight Closing Time For All Bars There
The most recent heist took place Thursday night around 6:00 p.m. on Halsted. In each incident, the tow truck drivers respond to purchase a junk vehicle. Once they arrive, two people rob them at gunpoint.READ MORE: Bronzeville Liquor Store Security Guard, Victor Brown, Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of Chicago Grandmother Bobbye Johnson
The suspects were seen driving an older model Volkswagen sedan, according to authorities.MORE NEWS: Man Charged With Stealing $1 Million In Luxury Watches In Smash-And-Grab Heist At Perillo Automotive In Gold Coast
Police are reminding people to report suspicious activity immediately.