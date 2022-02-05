CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on I-80, according to Illinois State Police.
Initial reports say around 1:59 a.m., a White Chevrolet SUV entered Interstate 80 westbound in the eastbound lanes from Interstate 294 and sideswiped a White Peterbilt Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer. The trailer then struck a 2016 White Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer head-on.
The fourth vehicle, a 2016 Gray Jeep SUV containing a 2-year-old boy was unable to stop in time before hitting the rear of the Freightliner.
The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. Drivers in the other vehicles, including the 2-year-old passenger, reported no injuries.
All lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound were closed for investigation with traffic being diverted off at Kedzie. All lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound reopened at around 9:45 a.m.
No further information is available.