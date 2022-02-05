CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people are dead, including the shooter in a Wisconsin apartment shooting in the town of Brown Deer, about 20 minutes away from Milwaukee.
Police say officers and Milwaukee SWAT rushed to the scene around 10 a.m. Saturday for a call of shots fired.
When they got to the scene, officers say a man fired shots from the second window.
No officers were injured, but two people are dead and two others injured.
One witness says one minute he was in his truck and the next hew as caught right in the middle of the chaos.
“I got blocked in by the squad, but then I could see that they were hauling a bunch of bodies out,” said Mark Halbman.
The gunman was identified as a 26-year-old man who lived at the apartment complex.
Police say he shot and killed himself.