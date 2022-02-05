CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people were wounded in shootings in the city over the weekend.

The first shooting of the weekend happened Friday evening in Washington Heights

Police said around 5:47 p.m., a 36-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim is in good condition and was transported to Christ Hospital.

The victim was meeting an unknown offender to purchase an item on the 9900 block of South Halsted when the offender announced a robbery. The victim attempted to get away from the offender when he produced a handgun and fired a shot striking the victim.

A 29-year-old man was shot while driving in the Old Irving Park neighborhood Friday night.

Around 11:31 p.m., the victim was driving his vehicle with an additional two passengers on the 3900 block of North Pulaski when they heard a loud pop, police said.

One of the passengers noticed something was wrong with the victim when he failed to stop at a red light. The vehicle stopped after striking the side of a building. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the eye and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Neither of the two passengers was injured and refused treatment.

A woman was shot on the 4400 block of South Michigan in Bronzeville Early Saturday morning, according to police.

Around 1:30 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was transported by a known man to the University of Chicago Hospital after she sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim was uncooperative with details and is in good condition.

No one is in custody in each incident.