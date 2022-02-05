CHICAGO (CBS) — A shooting near 43rd Street and Dearborn Avenue has left one person dead and another injured, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday a man was in a vehicle when he was should in the right side by an unkown person. His vehicle then struk two other vehicles in traffic before coming to a start.READ MORE: Schools Scramble After Downstate Judge Halts Pritzker's Mask Mandate
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
No other injuries were reported from the crash.READ MORE: Lightfoot Says Chicago 'Must Do Better' Finding Missing Black Women And Girls, Whose Cases Are Disproportionately Ignored
Two firearms were recovered from the scene.
A 21-year-old man drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center after he was shot in the left arm and torso.MORE NEWS: Chicago First Alert Weather: Slightly Warmer Sunday, But Flurries Return
Area One detectives are investigating.