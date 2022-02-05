GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A shooting near 43rd Street and Dearborn Avenue has left one person dead and another injured, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday a man was in a vehicle when he was should in the right side by an unkown person. His vehicle then struk two other vehicles in traffic before coming to a start.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other injuries were reported from the crash.

Two firearms were recovered from the scene.

A 21-year-old man drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center after he was shot in the left arm and torso.

Area One detectives are investigating.

