CHICAGO (CBS) — A warehouse fire in northwest suburban Bartlett was burning for a third night in a row Saturday.
The fire started Thursday morning.
Firefighters have been working around the clock in the Brewster Creek Business Park trying to control the flames.
The department shared a new video show a lot of smoke still rising.
Crews are dealing with freezing fire hydrants, hose lines and fire pumps.
They hope to put the fire out in the next few weeks.