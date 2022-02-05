GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A warehouse fire in northwest suburban Bartlett was burning for a third night in a row Saturday.

The fire started Thursday morning.

Firefighters have been working around the clock in the Brewster Creek Business Park trying to control the flames.

The department shared a new video show a lot of smoke still rising.

Crews are dealing with freezing fire hydrants, hose lines and fire pumps.

They hope to put the fire out in the next few weeks.

