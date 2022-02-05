CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are reporting robbers have once again hit the Magnificent Mile.
Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, they hit the Burberry story in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue.
Officers say four men rushed in, grabbing anything and everything they wanted.
They took off with an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled north through an alley.
No injuries were reported.
Area Three detectives are investigating.