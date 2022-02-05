CHICAGO (CBS) — Missing Black women and girls are disproportionately ignored, and Saturday it was the focus of a caucus led by Congresswoman Robin Kelly.

It’s an issue CBS 2 has been dedicated to and highlighted for years.

The forum explored the ways that Black women and girls go missing at higher rates than White women and how their cases are less likely to be solved and less likely to receive media attention.

The most powerful voices for the voiceless — missing victims — are their family members pleading for real action, real movement in their loved ones’ cases.

“I need to see boots on the ground,” said Sheila Bradley Smith. “Not just for Tionda and Diamond but for all these missing women and children. People don’t seem to care until it happens to them.”

Tionda and Diamond Bradley went missing almost 21 years ago. They were 10 and 3 years old at the time. An age progression of the two sisters put out on the 20th anniversary of their disappearance shows what they might look like now.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who joined the conference, admitted Chicago has not done its part to help.

“And in Chicago we just have to be honest and say we don’t have a good track record when it comes to finding missing Black women and girls, supporting families and survivors, solving homicides relating to Black women,” she said. “We absolutely must do better.”

In 2020, the caucus reports that 100,000 Black women and girls were reported missing across the United States. CBS 2 asked the Chicago Police Department for numbers, and they said to submit a Freedom of Information Act request, which we did.