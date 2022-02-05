CHICAGO (CBS/AP) – Three-time snowboarding gold medalist Shaun White made it clear that the Beijing Games won’t just be his final Olympics.
The 35-year-old American plans to retire from the sport he put on the international map after the halfpipe medal round next week.
“In my mind, I’ve decided this will be my last competition,” he said.
White has been a transcendent force for snowboarding and its most recognizable face for nearly two decades. And not just because of the mop of red hair that inspired his nickname. Those locks have since been chopped and White is now an elder statesman for the sport. He is participating in his fifth Olympics after a difficult and injury-marred season.
“I’m sort of pinching myself, with how lucky I am to still be here at this age,” he said during a reflective, 45-minute news conference.
Known as the flying tomato for his red hair, and daring moves in the half-pipe, White is also an actor, musician, and video game creator. He’s 35 and has competed in snowboarding since he was 6-years-old.
He'll retire, after next Friday's medal round.
