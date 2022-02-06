CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people were killed and 12 were wounded in shootings in the city over the weekend. Two of the victims were under the age of 18.

The first shooting of the weekend happened Friday evening in Washington Heights

Police said around 5:47 p.m., a 36-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim is in good condition and was transported to Christ Hospital.

The victim was meeting an unknown offender to purchase an item on the 9900 block of South Halsted when the offender announced a robbery. The victim attempted to get away from the offender when he produced a handgun and fired a shot striking the victim.

A 29-year-old man was shot while driving in the Old Irving Park neighborhood Friday night.

Around 11:31 p.m., the victim was driving his vehicle with an additional two passengers on the 3900 block of North Pulaski when they heard a loud pop, police said.

One of the passengers noticed something was wrong with the victim when he failed to stop at a red light. The vehicle stopped after striking the side of a building. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the eye and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Neither of the two passengers was injured and refused treatment.

A woman was shot on the 4400 block of South Michigan in Bronzeville Early Saturday morning, according to police.

Around 1:30 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was transported by a known man to the University of Chicago Hospital after she sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim was uncooperative with details and is in good condition.’

A shooting near 43rd Street and Dearborn Avenue left one person dead and another injured, according to the Chicago Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday a man was in a vehicle when he was on the right side by an unknown person. His vehicle then struck two other vehicles in traffic before coming to a start. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported from the crash. Two firearms were recovered from the scene. A 21-year-old man drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center after he was shot in the left arm and torso.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m Monday:

At 11:33 a.m. Saturday on the 8300 block of South Houston a 17-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

At 1:59 p.m. Saturday on the 1200 block of West 73rd Place, a 29-year-old man was on the street when he sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks by an unknown offender. The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

At 2:20 p.m. Saturday on the 5600 block of South Woodlawn, a 17-year-old boy was on the sidewalk when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

At 11:49 p.m. Saturday on the 7800 block of South May, a man, 24, was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown man wearing all black began shooting striking the victim three times. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the right arm and one to the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

At 1 a.m. Sunday on the 2700 block of West 23 rd Street, a woman, 34 was in a vehicle when shots were fired striking the victim one time. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At 2:57 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of East 76 th Street, a man, 27, was exiting a vehicle when an unknown vehicle approached, and someone began firing shots towards the victim. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the lower mid-section and left leg. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

At 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of North Michigan, a 37-year-old man was outside when he heard shots then felt pain. The victim was transported to Northwestern with one gunshot wound to his left hand in stable condition.

At 5:08 a.m. Sunday on the 1500 block of North Milwaukee, a 29-year-old man was inside a business when he heard shots outside and felt pain. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital with one gunshot wound to his right eye in serious condition

At 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 0-100 block of East 24th Street, a 44-year-old man was discovered outside on the street with two gunshot wounds in his lower extremity. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

At 2:50 a.m. Sunday on the 0-100 block of South Seeley, a 22-year-old man self-transported to Stroger Hospital with one gunshot wound to the chest and two gunshot wounds to his right hand where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody in each incident.