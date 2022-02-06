CHICAGO (CBS) – Police issued an alert Sunday of armed robberies in Englewood. The robberies occurred in the months of December and January.
In each incident, the offender would meet the victim on the street to show a vehicle for sale. The victim would come to the location and while looking at the vehicle the offender would display a handgun and take the victim’s property. The offender would then enter his vehicle and flee the scene.READ MORE: Lightfoot Says Chicago 'Must Do Better' Finding Missing Black Women And Girls, Whose Cases Are Disproportionately Ignored
Incident times and locations:
- 6400 block of South Morgan Street on Dec. 26, 2021, at 4:52 p.m.
- 6400 block of South Morgan Street on Dec. 22, 2021, at 3:55 p.m.
- 1000 block of West 64th Street on Dec. 20, 2021, at 1:47 p.m.
- 6400 block of South Peoria Street on Jan. 17, 2022, at 10:15 a.m.
The offender is described as an African American Man, 17-23 years old, 5’05”-5’07”, 120-180 pounds wearing a black hoodie-type sweater and blue jeans armed with a black color Handgun.
Police remind people when meeting for buying or selling items from online to:
- Always be aware of your surroundings
- Report suspicious activity immediately
- If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm
- Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc…)
- Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police
- If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
- Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible
Anyone with information can contact the Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.