CHICAGO (CBS) — A warehouse fire in northwest suburban Bartlett is still burning for the fourth day in a row, fire officials said Sunday.
The fire started Thursday morning at the Brewster Creek Business Park, and Bartlett Fire Chief William Gabrenya said the operation may take a few more days. Originally fire officials thought they would be able to have the fire out in three days.
Firefighters are supporting a demolition crew, which is removing debris, twisted metal and roof decking. Firefighters will then attempt to reach and extinguish deep-seated fire.
Firefighters have been working around the clock to control the flames.