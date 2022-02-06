GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — A warehouse fire in northwest suburban Bartlett is still burning for the fourth day in a row, fire officials said Sunday.

The fire started Thursday morning at the Brewster Creek Business Park, and Bartlett Fire Chief William Gabrenya said the operation may take a few more days. Originally fire officials thought they would be able to have the fire out in three days.

Firefighters are supporting a demolition crew, which is removing debris, twisted metal and roof decking. Firefighters will then attempt to reach and extinguish deep-seated fire.

Firefighters have been working around the clock to control the flames.

