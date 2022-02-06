CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a celebration of equality in Illinois.
The black-tie event is one of the largest fundraising events for the Equality Illinois Institute.
Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot were in attendance at the Chicago Hilton. So were CBS 2's Brad Edwards and Irika Sargent.
Monday raised Saturday night goes to education and outreach for LGBTQ+ equality.