CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Blues and Soul singer Syl Johnson has died at the age of 85.
"It is with extreme sadness that our family announces the passing of Soul & Blues Hall of Fame Legend, Syl Johnson (born Sylvester Thompson in Holly Springs, MS). Dad, Brother, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Uncle, Friend & Artist, he lived his life as a singer, musician, and entrepreneur who loved black music," the family said in a statement.
His passing comes days after his brother Blues Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson died at the age of 93.
His song 'Different Strokes' has been sampled by various artists including Wu-Tang Clan, Jay-Z and Kanye West, and Public Enemy.
“A fiery, fierce, fighter, always standing for the pursuit of justice as it related to his music and sound, he will truly be missed by all who crossed his path. His catalog and legacy will be remembered as impeccable and a historical blueprint to all who experience it.”
Syl Johnson is the father of singer-songwriter Syleena Johnson.
“At this time, we ask for your prayers for our family, his friends, and fans, and we ask that you continue to play his music and share the remarkable legacy he’s made in music.”