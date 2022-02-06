CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police officers come to the rescue of an injured dog.
Police tweeted a photo taken on the West Side this past week. The officer can be seen kneeling to comfort the dog.
CPD officers assisted an injured dog that was located on the West Side this past week. Officers were able to get the dog to an animal care facility where it was treated. Serve and Protect! #CPDMediaCar. pic.twitter.com/wKaLuIZLJM
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) February 5, 2022
The officers got it to an animal care facility for treatment.
No word on how the dog is doing, or where he, or she will go from there.