By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police officers come to the rescue of an injured dog.

Police tweeted a photo taken on the West Side this past week. The officer can be seen kneeling to comfort the dog.

The officers got it to an animal care facility for treatment.

No word on how the dog is doing, or where he, or she will go from there.

