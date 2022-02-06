CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Illinois schools were sent scrambling this weekend after a downstate judge put a temporary restraining order on Gov. JB Pritzker’s mask mandate.

For children at Chicago Public Schools, this ruling changes nothing. They will still have to wear masks on Monday.

Because we have a memorandum of understanding with Chicago Public Schools, secured last month, Chicago Teachers Union educators with agreements with either charter school companies or the district will return to classrooms tomorrow with mask mandates still in place. — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) February 7, 2022

A CPS spokesperson told CBS 2 in a statement that the court’s ruling does not prohibit CPS from exersising its authority to continue COVID-19 mitigation policies, including universal masking and vaccination and test requirements for staff members.

The spokesperson added, “We will stay the course.”

Meanwhile, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office has already filed an emergency stay on the ruling to pause the restraining order on mask mandates — meaning the ruling is in limbo.

Also in limbo is the Archdiocese’s decision on masking. They said they were still studying the decision and what it means for their schools.

Barrington 220 School District has announced it will be recommending but not requiring masks based on this decision. However, masks will be required on school-based transportation due to a federal CDC order, the district said.

Naperville Community School District 203, however, will be continuing to require masks in school. The district cited its legal counsel, saying the legal affect of the temporary restraining order is unclear, and the only exceptions made to current policies will be for named parties to the lawsuit.

Elgin Area School District U-46 will continue to require masks in school, according to a letter from the district’s superintendent. Indian Prairie School District 204 will also continue its COVID protocols.

Community Consolidated School District 101 has opted to use an emergency day and will switch to remote instruction.

Geneva Community Unit School District 304 has also opted for an emergency day Monday and will not have instruction.

“Due to the multiple interpretations of the ruling and the status of the State mandates, there is a strong likelihood that there will be disruption in our schools which will have a substantial negative impact on the delivery of instruction and the health and safety of our students and staff,” the district wrote in a letter to parents.

As for masking outside schools, Pritzker Friday signaled a possible end to the statewide mask mandate soon.

“I believe that we should remove masks and as soon as we possibly can,” he said. “And constantly listening to doctors and scientists and encouraging them. When can we do this? What’s the right time? What’s the right way to do it? And so very hopeful we’ll be able to make some announcements about that.”

The governor’s comment comes with a dramatic drop in new COVID cases, which are down more than 50% in a week.

Nearly 53% of CPS students over 12 are fully vaccinated. More than 90% of CPS teachers are, too.