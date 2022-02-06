CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a special morning in Chicago’s Auburn-Gresham neighborhood.
St. Sabaina Church hosted a noted historian who took a look back and a glance forward.
Dr. Cornel West spoke about the importance of seeing the world through a wide lens.
West is a longtime friend of St. Sabina Pastor Michael Pfleger. He is also an author, television commentator, actor and professor at Princeton University.
His visit was part of St. Sabina’s annual African American speaking series.