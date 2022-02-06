GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Dr. Cornel West, St. Sabina Church

CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a special morning in Chicago’s Auburn-Gresham neighborhood.

St. Sabaina Church hosted a noted historian who took a look back and a glance forward.

READ MORE: School Districts Differ In Response To Judge's Halt On Pritzker's Mask Mandate

Dr. Cornel West spoke about the importance of seeing the world through a wide lens.

READ MORE: Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold Temperatures In Store Monday But Warmup To Follow

West is a longtime friend of St. Sabina Pastor Michael Pfleger. He is also an author, television commentator, actor and professor at Princeton University.

MORE NEWS: Syl Johnson, Chicago Soul And Blues Artist, Dies At 85

His visit was part of St. Sabina’s annual African American speaking series.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff