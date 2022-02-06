CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a happy homecoming for a Lake County man after a tough battle with COVID-19.
Neighbors Saturday held a car parade in Zion to honor Matt LaPrade.
The 48-year-old Winthrop Harbor resident tested positive for COVID back in August and ended up in the hospital.
He spent 153 days there and even had a lung transplant nearly a month ago.
His girlfriend said his fight has inspired others to get vaccinated.