GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19, Lung Transplant, Zion

CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a happy homecoming for a Lake County man after a tough battle with COVID-19.

Neighbors Saturday held a car parade in Zion to honor Matt LaPrade.

READ MORE: Lightfoot Says Chicago 'Must Do Better' Finding Missing Black Women And Girls, Whose Cases Are Disproportionately Ignored

The 48-year-old Winthrop Harbor resident tested positive for COVID back in August and ended up in the hospital.

READ MORE: Year Of The Tiger Honored At Navy Pier

He spent 153 days there and even had a lung transplant nearly a month ago.

MORE NEWS: CBS 2's Brad Edwards And Irika Sargent Attend Equality Illinois Institute's 2022 Gala

His girlfriend said his fight has inspired others to get vaccinated.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff