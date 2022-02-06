BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Three people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash in Beach Park Saturday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 4:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries in the area of Sheridan Road and Yorkhouse Road. Sheriff's deputies arrived and located three vehicles, two with major damage.
Initial reports say the driver of a 2010 Subaru Crossover, driven by a 42-year-old man of Fitchburg, Wisconsin, was traveling northbound on Sheridan Road, approaching Yorkhouse Road. Witnesses say the driver of the Subaru was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.
The driver of the Subaru attempted to pass a northbound 2006 Honda Civic, driven by a 20-year-old man of Zion. While passing, the Subaru struck the Honda causing both vehicles to lose control.
The Honda went off the roadway and struck a tree. The Subaru continued northbound for several hundred feet before going off the roadway and striking a utility pole, causing it to roll. The Subaru then struck a northbound 2002 GMC Sierra, driven by a 39-year-old man of Zion.
The driver of the Subaru was transported to Vista East Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the Honda and his front-seat passenger, a 21-year-old man of Zion, was transported to Vista East Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the GMC and his passenger, a 7-year-old boy, were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.