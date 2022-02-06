CHICAGO (CBS) — The federal tax fraud trial of 11th Ward Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson is set to begin Monday.
He is the first sitting alderman to face a jury in more than 20 years in a felony case.READ MORE: School Districts Differ In Response To Judge's Halt On Pritzker's Mask Mandate
Thompson is also the grandson of the late Mayor Richard J. Daley and the nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley.READ MORE: Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold Temperatures In Store Monday But Warmup To Follow
He was indicted last year.
Accusations against him include filing false tax returns and lying about loans tied to a failed bank.MORE NEWS: Historian Dr. Cornel West Speaks At St. Sabina Church
Thompson’s attorney said the alderman is only guilty of sloppy bookkeeping and committed no crime.