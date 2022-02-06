CHICAGO (CBS) — A few ups and downs in the forecast, and outside of a few flurries tonight, a very quiet forecast.
Today:
Mostly cloudy. High 34.
Tonight:
Cloudy with a few flurries. Low 17.
Tomorrow:
Mostly cloudy. High 25.
Warmer for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs above freezing. Then colder for the weekend.