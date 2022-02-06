GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Weather Forecast, First Alert Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few ups and downs in the forecast, and outside of a few flurries tonight, a very quiet forecast.

(Credit: CBS)

(Credit: CBS)

Today:

Mostly cloudy. High 34.

Tonight:

Cloudy with a few flurries. Low 17.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. High 25.

(Credit: CBS)

Warmer for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs above freezing. Then colder for the weekend.

(Credit: CBS)