By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready to see the stars. The Adler Planetarium is reopening March 4.

The Plantearium closed in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, and has yet to reopen since.

Since then, workers have been busy installing a new telescope – the largest publicly-accessible one in the Chicago area – and building a new observation park for stargazing.

Tickets for the reopening are available online.

The Planetarium will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday nights will be free for Illinois residents.

