Parents Barge Through Doors At North Suburban School Board Meeting, Chaos At Districts Around Illinois After Ruling Halting Mask MandateMass masked chaos – we’ve seen the scenes play out all across the state, as school districts have been scrambling to figure out how to handle the situation after a judge issued an order halting Gov. JB Pritzker’s school mask mandate.

Chicago First Alert Weather: Wind Chills Going Into The Single DigitsAccording to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it'll be mostly cloudy and breezy for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s, or about ten degrees warmer than Monday.

Crowds Pack Skokie Village Meeting To Address Carvana Glass Car Tower; Many Say It Has No Place In Skokie"You have to think about the environment and the environmental impacts and the impacts of the ecosystem on development decisions that you're making."

Gary Police Sgt. William Fazekas Shot While Responding To Report Of Shots FiredGary Police confirmed the Sgt. William Fazekas, a 32-year-veteran of the force, was shot shortly before 1 p.m. "while responding to a call of active shots fired."