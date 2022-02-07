BARTLETT, Ill. (CBS) — A fire was still burning for a fifth night Monday at a warehouse in northwest suburban Bartlett.
The fire started Thursday morning in a storage facility at the Brewster Creek Business Park.
“A lot of that fire is deep seeded in there, and that’s what’s making it so hard for us to extinguish,” said Bartlett Fire Chief William Gabrenya, “and that’s why we’re working with a demolition crew to help move some of that debris so we can get down into where that fire is.”
Originally, fire officials thought they would be able to have the fire out in three days.
Firefighters are supporting that demolition crew, which is removing debris, twisted metal, and roof decking. Firefighters will then attempt to reach and extinguish deep-seated fire.
On Sunday, the fire chief revealed the first firefighters who went into the building Thursday morning were blown off their feet when the building started to collapse around them.
We are working to learn what type of documents were stored in the building. Chief Gabrenya said it is unclear if any paperwork can be saved.
Investigators are talking with a company called Access that owns the warehouse to try to figure out a cause.
Crews could be working on the fire for the rest of the week.