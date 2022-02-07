GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICGAO (CBS)– Icy conditions may cause issues for commuters Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for McHenry, Lake and northern Cook counties until 7 a.m.

Areas under the advisory can expect a thin glaze of ice on area roadways , especially on elevated surfaces.

Monday’s temperatures will be near 25 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

As colder air moves in from the north, freezing drizzles changes to light snow.

