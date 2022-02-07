CHICGAO (CBS)– Icy conditions may cause issues for commuters Monday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for McHenry, Lake and northern Cook counties until 7 a.m.
Areas under the advisory can expect a thin glaze of ice on area roadways , especially on elevated surfaces.READ MORE: Delta Airlines Pushing For No-Fly List For Unruly Passengers
Monday’s temperatures will be near 25 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
As colder air moves in from the north, freezing drizzles changes to light snow.