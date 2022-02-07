CHICAGO (CBS) — After some evening clearing, expect increasing clouds tonight with areas of patchy fog by Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits.
READ MORE: Gary Police Sgt. William Fazekas Shot While Responding To Report Of Shots Fired
According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly cloudy and breezy for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s, or about ten degrees warmer than Monday.
Highs remain above average in the upper 30s for Wednesday with a slight chance for flurries and light rain. The next chance for snow comes on Friday with scattered areas of snow in the morning, then a rain and snow mix in the afternoon.
READ MORE: Adler Planetarium Reopening In March, After Two-Year COVID Closure
Highs will be in the upper 30s. Colder this weekend with highs back in the 20s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight. Low 15°
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 37°MORE NEWS: 2018 Loyola Ramblers' Champion Lucas Williamson Narrating New Documentary About Trailblazing 1963 Team
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for light rain & flurries. High 38°