By Albert Ramon
CHICAGO (CBS) — After some evening clearing, expect increasing clouds tonight with areas of patchy fog by Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly cloudy and breezy for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s, or about ten degrees warmer than Monday.

Highs remain above average in the upper 30s for Wednesday with a slight chance for flurries and light rain. The next chance for snow comes on Friday with scattered areas of snow in the morning, then a rain and snow mix in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 30s. Colder this weekend with highs back in the 20s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight. Low 15°

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 37°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for light rain & flurries. High 38°

Albert Ramon