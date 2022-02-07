CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man has been charged with felony aggravated battery in connection with a series of urine attacks in the Andersonville neighborhood.
Bright Ibeh, 35, of the 5300 block of North Paulina, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery of a person over the age of 60 and one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place.
Each attack targeted people walking their dogs, CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported last month.
Ald. Andre Vasquez said he believes the attacks started over the summer. Residents reported that a man would approach them with a cup of urine and throw it at them. In at least one case a woman said the urine was thrown at her face.