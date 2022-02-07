CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Illinois schools were sent scrambling this weekend after a downstate judge put a temporary restraining order on Gov. JB Pritzker’s mask mandate.

For children at Chicago Public Schools, this ruling changes nothing. They will still have to wear masks on Monday.

Because we have a memorandum of understanding with Chicago Public Schools, secured last month, Chicago Teachers Union educators with agreements with either charter school companies or the district will return to classrooms tomorrow with mask mandates still in place. — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) February 7, 2022

A CPS spokesperson told CBS 2 in a statement that the court’s ruling does not prohibit CPS from exercising its authority to continue COVID-19 mitigation policies, including universal masking and vaccination and test requirements for staff members.

The spokesperson added, “We will stay the course.”

Meanwhile, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office has already filed an emergency stay on the ruling to pause the restraining order on mask mandates — meaning the ruling is in limbo.

The Archdiocese announced the decision to continue requiring masks in schools. The following statement was released:

“We are continuing to require masks in our schools because we remain concerned about the number of COVID-19 cases in our schools and communities. Nationally, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, over 3.5 million coronavirus child cases were reported in January. In addition, many teachers tell us that they have concerns about working in a mask-optional environment. Last Friday, the rolling seven-day average of positive cases in our schools was higher than at any point last fall. Fortunately, the number of positive cases in our schools has dropped significantly over the past month. That is good news. Unfortunately, it is still higher than on any single school day last August, September, or October. COVID-19 is still being transmitted throughout our communities and we do not want our Catholic schools to contribute to that spread – to our school children, teachers, staff, or their families. We want to see the number of positive cases in our schools continue to decline. We are studying the numbers closely and we will lift the mask mandate in our school as soon as we believe it is safe to do so. When we do, we will be confident that we are safeguarding the health of our students, teachers and staff. We look forward to that day and hope it comes soon. In the meantime, including tomorrow morning, we will continue to apply the same mask requirements that have been in place for the past year and a half.”

Barrington 220 School District has announced it will be recommending but not requiring masks based on this decision. However, masks will be required on school-based transportation due to a federal CDC order, the district said.

Naperville Community School District 203, however, will be continuing to require masks in school. The district cited its legal counsel, saying the legal affect of the temporary restraining order is unclear, and the only exceptions made to current policies will be for named parties to the lawsuit. Elgin Area School District U-46 will also continue to require masks in school, according to a letter from the district’s superintendent. Indian Prairie School District 204, too, will continue its COVID protocols.

Community Consolidated School District 181 has opted to use an emergency day and will switch to remote instruction.

Geneva Community Unit School District 304 and St. Charles District 303 have also opted for an emergency day Monday but will not have instruction.

“Due to the multiple interpretations of the ruling and the status of the State mandates, there is a strong likelihood that there will be disruption in our schools which will have a substantial negative impact on the delivery of instruction and the health and safety of our students and staff,” District 304 wrote in a letter to parents.

“My stance on it is that a judge made a ruling and we’ll be sending our daughter to school tomorrow without a mask. And if the school decides to do anything contrary to what this lawsuit said they should be doing, we will have options moving forward,” said District 90 parent Jason Hartrich.

His daughter is in Fulton Jr. High.

“When we discussed this with her this evening as a family she said she just wants to go to school tomorrow as a normal kid,” he said.

Their school was not one of the 145 districts listed in Austin V. Pritzker, the case ruled on Friday.

Now the debate rages on: What do the schools not listed in that lawsuit do Monday?

“Obviously we would be welcome to just having options as parents,” Hartrich said.

“It’s been terrible. I think a lot of parents have no idea that this is even happening,” said Jay Bionda, who has a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old in District 101.

His daughter receives extra attention in class.

“She was born premature, so she has some speech issues. Part of the reason why she goes to that school is because they give extra attention like that. She’s never been able to see her teachers’ mouths while they’re speaking,” he said.

Pushback for wearing a mask though is not the attention he wants his kids to receive.

“We will send our kids with masks because we don’t want our kids to feel the pressure or the emotional trauma that comes along with standing up in front of a crowd.

Meanwhile, a second lawsuit in the works — waged by parents — could force even more schools to create a no-mask option.

As for masking outside schools, Pritzker Friday signaled a possible end to the statewide mask mandate soon.

“I believe that we should remove masks and as soon as we possibly can,” he said. “And constantly listening to doctors and scientists and encouraging them. When can we do this? What’s the right time? What’s the right way to do it? And so very hopeful we’ll be able to make some announcements about that.”

The governor’s comment comes with a dramatic drop in new COVID cases, which are down more than 50% in a week.

Nearly 53% of CPS students over 12 are fully vaccinated. More than 90% of CPS teachers are, too.

The following list reflects school policies in the Chicago area as of Sunday night:

MASKS REQUIRED

Chicago Public Schools

Naperville Community School District 203

East Aurora District 131

Elgin Area School District U46

Indian Prairie School District 204

Community High School District 128

Township High School District 113

Lansing District 158

Palatine District 15

MASKS OPTIONAL

Plainfield Schools District 202

Lake Forest Districts 67 & 115

Barrington District 220

Hillsboro School District 3

Huntley District 158

Lombard Elementary District 44

Arlington Heights District 25

CLASSES CANCELED

Geneva District 304

REMOTE LEARNING