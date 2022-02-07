CHICAGO (CBS) — Ford is stopping production at its Chicago assembly plant on the Southeast Side because of the ongoing computer chip shortage.
The plant on Torrence Avenue at 126th Street in South Deering builds the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator sport-utility vehicles.
Some production is also being halted at Ford factories in Kansas City and Dearborn, Michigan.
Shifts at both locations have been cut down to only one.
The Torrence Avenue plant also went idle last summer because of the global computer chip shortage.
Ford employs about 183,000 people around the world.