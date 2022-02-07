CHICAGO (CBS) — A police officer in Gary, Indiana, was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon, after being shot while responding to a report of shots fired.

Gary Police Chief Brian Evans said, shortly before 1 p.m., officers were 1500 W. 5th Av. dealing with parking violations, when an officer called in a report of an active shooter situation in front of him at that location.

A short time later, Sgt. William Fazekas, a 32-year-veteran of the force, was nearby when he saw a vehicle strike another vehicle. Fazekas activated his car’s emergency lights, when someone inside one of the vehicles opened fire, shooting him in the left shoulder.

Officers were able to take one suspect into custody, according to Evans, but a second “person of interest” remained at large as of Monday afternoon, and an active search remains underway.

Fazekas returned fire after he was shot but Evans said it’s unclear if he shot anyone. The suspect who is in custody was not wounded.

Lake County Sheriff’s officials were helping search for the second suspect, providing assistance from their aviation, special operations and patrol units. Evans said police believe he’s still in Gary.

Fazekas, who is currently assigned as an investigator with the violent crimes division, was stabilized after being taken to a local hospital, and was later transferred to an unnamed Chicago hospital for further treatment.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince visited the officer at the hospital Monday afternoon and said he was awake and talking, and “appeared to be doing as well as could be expected in that particular situation.”