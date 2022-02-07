GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Gary, Indiana news, police officer shot

CHICAGO (CBS) — A police officer in Gary, Indiana, was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon, after being shot while responding to a report of shots fired.

Gary police confirmed the officer, a 32-year-veteran of the force, was shot shortly before 1 p.m. “while responding to a call of active shots fired.” Sources said the officer was shot during a gun battle in which the suspect or suspects fired multiple shots at police.

READ MORE: Illinois Continues To See Sharp Declines In COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, And Deaths In Recent Weeks

Lake County Sheriff’s officials were helping search for the shooter in the area of 5th Avenue and Lincoln Street. The sheriff’s aviation unit, along with the special operations and patrol units were assisting in the search.

READ MORE: School Districts Differ In Response To Judge's Halt On Pritzker's Mask Mandate

The wounded officer was being taken to the hospital for treatment, but the officer’s condition was not immediately available.

MORE NEWS: Elmhurst History Museum's 'People Of The Prairie' Highlights Native Cultures In DuPage County

This is a developing story…

CBS 2 Chicago Staff