CHICAGO (CBS) — A “raid” at a speakeasy in the far west suburbs, but it’s not exactly what you might think.
Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain and his deputies “busted” residents at GreenFields, a senior community in Geneva. The center celebrated its 10th anniversary last Thursday with a 1920’s style party, complete with a fancy dinner, live music and cocktails.READ MORE: Gary Police Officer Shot While Responding To Report Of Shots Fired
The cocktails caught the attention of the authorities who were more than happy to bust in with congratulations and good humor. The center’s community engagement manager said the residents have a great relationship with the sheriff’s office.READ MORE: Illinois Continues To See Sharp Declines In COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, And Deaths In Recent Weeks
They recently had a “pie with police” event. Officers talked about what’s going on in the county and how they’re working to keep everyone safe. The officers will return in a couple of weeks to introduce the seniors to the department’s newest canine officer, a puppy in training.MORE NEWS: School Districts Differ In Response To Judge's Halt On Pritzker's Mask Mandate
The center wanted everyone to know that the reason some residents weren’t masked was because they were snacking on desserts and cocktails throughout the show.