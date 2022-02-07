CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was taken into custody early Monday morning after breaking into an elderly woman’s home and holding her against her will in Lincolnwood.
Just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Lincolnwood police said the man broke a window to enter the house, located in the 4600 block of Morse Avenue.
Police said the woman was removed by officers before the man barricaded himself in the house. She was not injured.
A SWAT team arrested the man just before 3 a.m.
Charges are pending.