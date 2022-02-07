CHICAGO (CBS)– A search is underway for a missing teenager and her daughter.
Police said Sharon Tellez-Perez and her 2-month-old daughter were last seen Saturday.
The teen told her relatives she was leaving her home, in the 4200 block of Bonhill Drive on Saturday around 1 p.m., in unincorporated Palatine Township to do laundry.
Tellez-Perez is described as approximately 5'5" tall and 120 pounds, with dark brown, shoulder-length hair.
Family members told police they believe she may be with her boyfriend, who is the child’s father, and they may be traveling to Florida or Louisiana where he has relatives.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.