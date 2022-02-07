GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out late Monday in an apartment above the Giordano’s pizza restaurant on Sheridan Road in Rogers Park.

The Fire Department was called to the building at 6836 N. Sheridan Rd. late Monday afternoon.

The fire was in a second-floor apartment, the CFD said. There were no injuries, and searches of the building came up clear, the CFD said.

Sheridan Road was closed at the scene in both directions while the CFD fought the fire.

The cause was under investigation late Monday.

The extent of the damage, and whether the Giordano’s pizzeria was damaged, were not immediately learned.

