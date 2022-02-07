CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out late Monday in an apartment above the Giordano’s pizza restaurant on Sheridan Road in Rogers Park.
The Fire Department was called to the building at 6836 N. Sheridan Rd. late Monday afternoon.
The fire was in a second-floor apartment, the CFD said. There were no injuries, and searches of the building came up clear, the CFD said.
Working fire 6800 north Sheridan. Apt building fire on 2. No injuries good progress searches clear. Sheridan road block both directions
Sheridan Road was closed at the scene in both directions while the CFD fought the fire.
6800 north Sheridan pizza test in ground floor apts above. Cause under investigation
The cause was under investigation late Monday.
The extent of the damage, and whether the Giordano’s pizzeria was damaged, were not immediately learned.