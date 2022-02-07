CHICAGO (CBS) — A large crowd is expected Monday night at the Village Trustee meeting in Skokie.

At issue is the proposed plan by Caravana to build a 14-story glass tower to dispense and showcase cars. It’s all glass and it would be the tallest one so far. It would be built alongside a nature preserve just east of the Edens Expressway.

Critics said it’s a bad location not only because it’s too close to a residential building, but because birds will crash into it. CBS 2 spoke with the director of Chicago Bird Collision Monitors about her concerns.

“In addition to its location, which is just a few feet away from a protected nature preserve, the Harms Woods, Flat Woods Nature Preserve, as well as being in a chain of green space that stretches from the Chicago Botanic Gardens down to those Skokie Lagoons along the Chicago lakefront, which is a major migratory route for millions of birds every year,” said Annette Prince of Chicago Bird Collision Monitors.

Once Skokie resident Kim Polka heard about the potential danger, she took action. She got residents to write letters, and she’s gathered thousands of signatures — even from passionate kids.

“You have to think about the environment and the environmental impacts and the impacts of the ecosystem on development decisions that you’re making. So this to me immediately sounded absurd in the location that it was in. And because of the damage that I knew it would call because for birds, because it would be a death tower is what I’m calling it,” Polka said.

If passed, it would be the third tower in the Chicago area. One already exists in Oak Brook, another is going up in Schaumburg. Carvana needs zoning approval and said it will put mitigations in place to keep birds safe.

Those opposed said it’s not enough. The meeting Monday night is expected to be packed.