CHICAGO (CBS) — No states are coming off the COVID-19 Chicago Travel Advisory for the sixth consecutive week.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) no territories are off the travel advisory, which means every state in the country and four territories are on the list.

The city’s health department said for states or territories to be off the list, they have to have a daily COVID-19 case rate of under 15 per 100,000 residents for two straight weeks.

The CDPH said for the first time in 2022, the daily U.S. average case rate, which stands at 87.8, is under 100 per 100,000 residents. The state’s daily case rate is at 68.1. That’s more than a 51% drop from last week. Chicago’s daily case rate of 21.2, is more than 87% lower than it was a month ago.

The advisory states that travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 should be tested before and after travel from any state or territory. They should quarantine after arriving in Chicago.

“For domestic travel, the quarantine and testing recommendations do not apply to fully vaccinated travelers,” according to the CDPH.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) requires all international travelers, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, get a negative COVID-19 viral test no more than a day before travel into the United States.

The CDC recommends that anyone who is unvaccinated delay travel until they are fully vaccinated.

“The work that Chicagoans have done since omicron started bearing down on us, getting vaccinated, getting tested, having respectful conversations about vaccination with unvaccinated people, wearing masks in indoor settings, it’s all helped bring the rates down,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. “But we haven’t reached the end zone yet. We need to keep having those conversations about vaccination and taking precautions when traveling.”

The CDPH recommendations include:

Get tested 1-3 days prior to departure.

For international travel, ALL TRAVELERS, REGARDLESS OF VACCINATION STATUS OR CITIZENSHIP need to get a negative COVID-19 viral test no more than 1 day before travel into the United States.

While traveling:

ALL individuals regardless of vaccination status must wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

In Chicago, wear a mask in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Avoid crowds as much as you can and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

After travel, unvaccinated individuals should:

Get tested with a viral PCR test 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for a full 5 days.

Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 5 days; you can leave your house after 5 days and should continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.

If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.

Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 10 days, whether you get tested or not.

All travelers are advised to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms after travel and isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms.