CHICAGO (CBS) — Watching mom and dad arguing over masks, and the shouting we’ve seen at school board meetings over the issue and a judge’s order halting the state’s COVID-19 mask mandate, can make for a traumatic experience for kids when they go to school with their peers.
This applies no matter which side you’re on.
“The political context around masking and kind of how to manage COVID-19 is a hot topic, and you know, the adults kind of get carried away, and they kind of push buttons,” said Dr. John Walkup, head of the Pritzker Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Lurie Children’s Hospital, “and it just creates a real difficult time for kids, because kids are looking to adults for clear-headedness and leadership, and I think they can pretty much tell when it turns into just a fight for a fight’s sake – and I think that’s kind of where we are.”
Dr. Walkup said it looks like we will be at a place soon where kids won’t have to wear mask, but for now, we should still get public health guidance.